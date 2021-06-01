Shakib, Mustafizur unlikely to get NOCs for suspended IPL

Adv.

Dhaka, June 1 (IANS) Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman are unlikely to get no-objection certificate (NOC) for playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it resumes this year in the UAE.

Shakib plays for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Mustafizur represents Rajasthan Royals.

“Given our schedule, it is almost impossible (for Shakib) to get the NOC; I don’t see any possibilities, nor any opportunity. The (T20) World Cup is coming up, which makes every game important for us,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan told a local TV channel.

Mustafizur, too, because of his importance in while-ball cricket, is unlikely to get the BCB nod for the IPL.

Bangladesh recently completed a 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka at home and will be touring Zimbabwe for a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in June-July. They will then play Australia at home in a five-match T20Is series in July-August.

New Zealand (three T20Is) and England (three ODIs and three T20Is) are expected to play in Bangladesh after the Australia series to fine-tune for the World Cup, scheduled to be held between October 18 and November 15 in India.

BCB cricket operations chairman, Akram Khan, said that keeping in mind so many series, especially the one against England — where the World Cup Super League points are at stake in the ODIs — it was important for all the players to remain together.

“We have to consider the team training together. We want to go into the England series with full strength. Both the ODI Super League and the World Cup T20 are important to us,” said Khan.

IPL was suspended due to breaches in bio-bubble of half of the eight competing teams.

–IANS

akm/qma