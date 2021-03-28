ADVERTISEMENT
Shami on his way back, set to represent Punjab Kings in IPL

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Speedster Mohammed Shami is on his way back to action and set to represent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting next month.

Shami has been bowling for the past week or so and has been working at regaining match fitness at the National Cricket Academy, it has been learned.

“He should be returning to action. He has been bowling for a week or so,” said a source in the know of things.

The right-arm pace bowler has been out of action since December 19, when he fractured his forearm on the third day of the first Test in Australia in Adelaide. Shami was hit by a Pat Cummins delivery and was forced to return home.

Although the fracture was expected to heal within four to six six weeks, and before the England series, he was not considered match-fit for the England four-Test series that India won 3-1.

Since the right-arm pace bowler was out of the bio-secure environment during his recovery period, he will have to undergo a week-long quarantine ahead of the IPL that begins on April 9.

On Saturday, Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble told Sportstar that he is looking forward to Shami’s return.

“He is fine as far as I know. He is coming to the bio-bubble for the quarantine and he will be out in a few days. I know he hasn’t played any matches since his injury but he is good to go. We are really looking forward to him playing a few practice games and then getting ready for the first game,” Kumble said.

“I think in the smaller auctions, people tend to forget that the options are minimal. Every team wants to reinforce and fill the gaps and since the options are lesser, you tend to spend a lot more on the players. We wanted to have a squad which gives us options in case we want to rotate a few of our fast bowlers. Even our young Indian pacers are exciting. It is a fairly long tournament and the conditions will be pretty hot,” he said.

Shami picked 20 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2020.

–IANS

kh/qma

