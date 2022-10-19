Shanaka partly attributes Sri Lanka's loss to Namibia to not being familiar with the opponents' playing style

Geelong, Oct 19 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has partly attributed the shocking 55-run defeat to Namibia in Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup here on October 16 to not really knowing the opponents, given they’ve hardly ever played against the African nation.

Shanaka added it was a different scenario playing “well-known” cricket-playing nations, given they know the playing styles of cricketers from Test-playing nations.

“Coming into this series, we knew what exactly (was) coming. Rather than playing the well-known countries, so some are different playing against these nations because we don’t know what really comes at us. Normally when we play against the Test-playing nations, we know the bowlers and the combinations they play. There are right, but they (non-Test-playing nations) just have some advantages, as well, when we play in these kinds of rounds,” said Shanaka.

Shanaka added his young flock of pace bowlers was liking the true bounce of the Australian pitches.

“Conditions, I think our fast bowlers, they are really good, and our batsmen especially, they like the true bounce on the wicket. Conditions don’t matter a lot, but still two spinners, they are our main bowlers in the side. I think that’s the area we need to have concern. If we can get two, three wickets from our spinners, it’s a huge plus,” he added.

Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in their third and final Group A game here on Thursday, with a win securing their place in the Super 12, while a loss will eliminate the reigning Asia Cup champions from the competition.

“We know ever since they’re (Netherlands) playing, they’re going to perform, and yeah, they will perform well in tomorrow’s (Thursday) game, as well. We are looking forward to the game,” he added.

–IANS

akm/