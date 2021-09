Sharma, Pujara suffer niggles, don't come out to field

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 5 (IANS) India batsmen Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara did take not the field due to niggles when India bowled on the fourth day after being all out for 466.

“Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them,” said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

Opener Sharma had scored his maiden Test century overseas when he made 127 in the second innings on Saturday. He added crucial 153 for the second wicket Pujara, who made 61.

The partnership between the two played an important role in helping India set a 368-run target for England.

–IANS

kh/