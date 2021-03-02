ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Shastri receives first dose Covid vaccine

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 2 (IANS) India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday said that he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Shastri, 58, got vaccinated in here, where he is with the Indian team for the Test series against England.

“Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination,” Shastri tweeted on Tuesday along with an image of him getting the jab.

India’s vaccination drive entered its third phase on Monday in which coverage was expanded to include individuals aged above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is yet to be confirmed if the rest of the Indian team got vaccinated as well.

India faces England in the fourth and final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera from March 4. The hosts lead the series 2-1 after their 10-wicket win over England in Motera in the third Test which concluded in just two days.

The result ended England’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final which is slated to be held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 18. India, meanwhile, need to avoid defeat in the fourth Test to qualify for the final for which New Zealand have already qualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I series that will be held at the same venue from March 12.

–IANS

rkm/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article35-member probables released for India's friendlies
Next articleWoody Allen autobiography publisher to sue HBO over ‘Allen V Farrow’?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

35-member probables released for India's friendlies

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) India football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named a 35-member list of probables ahead...
Read more
Sports

Ashwin wants to be the best, compete against the best: Laxman

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin works out the weaknesses of batsmen and plans his deliveries accordingly which is why he is...
Read more
News

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes efforts of CISF Guwahati regiment during Covid

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his film 'Anek' in the Northeast, is greatly impressed by the work of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021