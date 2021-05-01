Shaw's 82 vs KKR bigger than many centuries: Dhawan

Adv.

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan called fellow opener Prithvi Shaw ‘courageous’ and termed his 82 off 41 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday ‘bigger than many centuries’.

“His innings of 80-odd is bigger than many centuries because the manner in which he got the runs was of a different class altogether,” said Dhawan in a statement released by Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

“It was lovely to see Prithvi strike six boundaries in one over in the last game. We got 25 runs in the first over and the game was over there itself. He made the game easy for me as I didn’t have to take any risks. Prithvi was in a good flow, and he backed himself to continue scoring runs in that flow, which I think shows a lot of courage he has as a batsman,” he added.

Speaking about the team’s performance in the competition so far, Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said, “We are performing very well as a team this season. We have won five out of seven matches, so we are in a pretty good position at the moment.

“The good thing is that the entire team is doing well, and we are not depending on any one individual. There has always been someone who has taken the responsibility to win matches for us. We have a strong side, and I am glad that we are in this position at the moment,” he added.

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on Punjab Kings in their next match here on Sunday.

Dhawan expressed that the Delhi franchise is looking forward to registering another win in the competition.

“The Punjab Kings are a good side. We cannot take any team in the IPL lightly. We have to make sure that we give our best and implement our plans properly every time we step on to the field. They are playing well at the moment, and we respect that, but at the same time we are looking forward to beating them and winning another match in our campaign.”

–IANS

