Shaw's rumoured girlfriend Prachi reacts to his innings vs KKR

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Actor Prachi Singh said that Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw might need a new suitcase to pack all the awards that he is getting during this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shaw led DC to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday with a 41-ball 82 which earned him the Player of the Match award. As he collected his award and spoke to the broadcasters in the post-match presentation ceremony, Prachi, who is rumoured to be dating Shaw, posted photos of him on her television.

“So proud of you,” she said in her caption to the first photo. “Need a new suitcase to pack them all,” she said in the caption for the second image.

The innings also helped Shaw enter the top three of the Orange Cap standings, with his total run tally of 270 putting him one run ahead of Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul.

