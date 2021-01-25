World Sports

Shikhar Dhawan's boat ride spells trouble for boatman

By IANS
Varanasi, Jan 25 (IANS) Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s boat ride on the Ganga river in Varanasi, has landed the boatman in trouble.

Dhawan was seen in photographs, feeding birds during a boat ride.

Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told a news agency that action would be taken against the boatman but not the tourist.

“It was made clear by the police and the administration to the boatmen that they should not allow the tourists on their boat to feed the birds. Whosoever flouted these rules will be served notice and they will be asked as to why their license should not be cancelled.

“No action will be taken against the tourists,” Sharma was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The state government has banned feeding of birds by tourists in the wake of the bird flu scare.

