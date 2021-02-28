ADVERTISEMENT
Shooting trials in Bhopal deferred due to surge in Covid cases

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the shotgun trials, which were scheduled to start from March 3 at the Bhopal Shooting Academy, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the region.

“Due to a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, it has been decided to postpone the trials (third and fourth), which were scheduled at Bhopal from March 3. Fresh dates and venue will be notified shortly,” said an NRAI circular posted on its website.

The trials were going to be organised to select the national team for the Lonato World Cup in Italy from May 7 to 17, said one of the shotgun shooters.

“Lately, there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew in some cities, including Pune. The Madhya Pradesh government could also impose night curfew to avoid the spread of the deadly virus,” said a national level coach.

Cancellation of the shotgun trials is the first such case the NRAI has to deal with as sporting activities have resumed in the country post the Covid-enforced lockdown.

Also, the NRAI will stage a World Cup from March 19 to 29 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi. The federation has selected a huge contingent of 57 shooters for the World Cup. The camp for the event would start from March 5 at the same venue.

The NRAI had recently conducted trials in shotgun discipline at the Dr Karni Singh Ranges to pick the team for the ongoing Egypt World Cup in Cairo.

The competition in skeet events is over in Egypt, in which the men’s skeet team won the bronze. The competition in trap event will start on Monday and conclude on Wednesday.

–IANS

