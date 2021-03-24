ADVERTISEMENT
Shooting WC: India sweep women's 25m pistol medals, Tomar wins gold (Ld)

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Indian shooters did a clean sweep of medals in the women’s 25m pistol event at the shooting World Cup on Wednesday with Chinki Yadav winning gold, Rahi Sarnobat winning silver and Manu Bhaker taking bronze. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Pratap Tomar won gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Rahi and Chinki both shot 32 in the final after which the latter won the shoot-off 4-3. Manu, meanwhile, shot 28 to finish third behind her compatriots.

Tomar managed a score of 462.5 in 50m rifle 3 positions, thus winning the title ahead of Hungary’s Istvan Peni (461.6) and Denmark’s Steffel Olsen (450.9). Veterans Sanjeev Rajput (413.3) and Niraj Kumar (400.3) finished sixth and eighth respectively.

This takes India’s medal tally in the World Cup to 19 including nine gold, five silver and as many bronze medals. USA remain second in the standings with a total of six medals — three gold, two silver and one bronze.

–IANS

rkm/pgh

