ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Shotgun shooter Chenai misses chance to qualify for Olympics

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Shotgun shooter Kynan Chenai’s hopes of taking flight to Tokyo Olympic Games vanished on Friday as he finished fourth in the men’s trap event of the ISSF World Cup at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here.

Olympian Chenai, 30, failed to trap a medal at home and enhance his chances of earning an individual quota place for the Olympics.

“A podium finish would have strengthened Chenai’s chances of going to the Olympics. I don’t think it would be possible for him now to improve his world ranking, an important aspect of getting individual quota places for Olympics as there aren’t world ranking tournaments,” a national shotgun coach told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Italian Daniele Resca, 34, won gold with a score of 46 out of 50 shots while Spain’s Alberto Fernandez, 37, took home silver as he shot 45. Italy’s Valerio Grazini, 28, won bronze with a total of 35.

Spain’s Antonio Bailon finished fifth. Michal Slamka of Slovakia was the first shooter to be eliminated in the final after 25 shots.

In qualification, Chenai had shot 121 out of 125 to finish sixth and the last shooter to enter the final. Prithviraj Tondaiman was seventh with a score of 119. Lakshay Sheoran scored 114 to finish at the 17th position.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the women’s trap event, none of the top Indian shooters made it to the final. Shreyasi Singh shot 107 to finish at 10th position while Manisha Keer was at the 12th spot. She too shot 107. Rajeshwari Kumari, the third Indian shooter in fray, finished 13th in the field of 18 shooters. She scored 107 as well.

Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova won gold in a shoot-off defeating Poland’s Sandra Bernal 4-5. Both shooters were tied at 42 in the final. Italy’s Fiammetta Rossi won bronze. She shot 32.

—IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nns/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article2nd ODI: Bairstow, Stokes power England to big win
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Shotgun shooter Chenai misses chance to qualify for Olympics

2nd ODI: Bairstow, Stokes power England to big win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) Centurion Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112 balls) and Ben Stokes (99 off 52 balls) added 175 runs for the...

Para javelin thrower Antil breaks own world record

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Within 20 days, Haryana's para javelin thrower Sumit Antil has broken the world record twice in the F-64...

Senior Chess Nationals postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Friday announcement indefinite postponement of the Senior National Chess Championship as the...

SAI Academy win Junior Women's Academy hockey title

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bhubaneswar, March 26 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy registered a thrilling 2-1 win over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the...

2nd ODI: Bairstow, Stokes pound India for big England win (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) Centurion Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112 balls, 11x4s, 7x6s) and Ben Stokes (99 off 52 balls, 10x6s, 4x4s) added...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates