Shotgun World Cup: Indian men win skeet team bronze

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Indian men’s skeet team, comprising Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, and Gurjoat Khangura, beat Kazakshtan 6-2 to win team bronze at the shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Friday.

The Indian shooters were not impressive in the individual events, failing to make the cut for the six-shooter final, but gave a good account of themselves to win bronze in the season’s first international competition.

Much was expected from Olympic Games quota winner Bajwa and Khan, but the duo couldn’t get the rhythm going to make an impact in the highly competitive field in the individual events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan shot 113 out of 150 to finish 28th while Bajwa finished 30th with an identical total score of 113 out of 150 in an event spread over two days.

In the first qualifying round, competitors shoot a series of three rounds of 25 each. The second day comprises two series of 25 each.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nns/qma