Shotgun World Cup: Khangura makes a promising start

Adv.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India’s Gurjoat Singh Khangura made a promising start by shooting 74 out of 75 in the opening three rounds of the men’s skeet event of the Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, on Sunday.

But Angadvir Singh Bajwa, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, shot a sub-par 71 in the opening three rounds.

Despite his good score, Khangura is lying at the 13th spot out of 55 competitors while Bajwa is at the bottom of the table. His position is 53rd.

Adv.

The competitors will compete in two rounds more on Monday.

The top six qualify for the finals. Both Indians have to give their performance to finish among the top six who will enter the finals.

World Championship silver medallist and world number nine Tammaro Cassandro of Italy shot 75 to lead the field. Three other shooters also shot 75 to stay in the race for the finals.

Adv.

The National Rifle Association of India did not pick any shooter for the women’s category.

A total of 399 athletes from 56 countries are competing in the Lonato World Cup, the last shotgun competition before the Olympic Games, schedule to begin on July 23.

–IANS

Adv.

nns/qma