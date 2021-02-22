ADVERTISEMENT
Shourya top seeded in second event of KSLTA jr tennis tour

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Shourya Bhattacharya has been handed the No.1 seed in the boys’ category of the second event on the KSLTA Tattvam Junior Tour beginning with the AITA under-14 Talent Series tournament here from Monday.

Siva Prasath K. of Tamil Nadu and Aradhya Kshitij have been ranked second and third respectively with Abhishek Subramanian at No.4.

In the girls’ category, Zynah Amber Salar has been given the top billing while Snigdha Kanta was No.2. Sushmitha Ravi and Sangita Raman are seeded No.3 and No.4 respectively.

As many as 128 boys and 86 girls vied for eight berths in each of the categories through three qualifying rounds which were held over the weekend. While the majority of the competitors are from the host state, players from other states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana are also taking part in the tournament to be held at the KSLTA.

The Tattvam Junior Tour is an initiative of the KSLTA to scout and nurture talent through the National ranking events that gives the grass root players to not only upgrade their skills, but also to graduate to the national tour.

Meanwhile, heavy rains on Sunday afternoon delayed the boys qualifying matches, with six matches yet to be completed.

Results (Final qualifying rounds):

Boys U-14: Diganth M bt Madhav Dixit 6-3, 6-1; Anant Krishnan bt Thanish Venapalli 6-2, 6-1

Girls U-14: Samrudhi Padimiti bt Vanishka Borkar 7-5, 6-2; Tara K Nittur bt Varshini Chilakuri (AP) 6-1, 6-2; Disha Santosh bt Trayi Vishnu Shetty 6-0, 6-0; Thanu Vishwas bt Sridhara Yashika 6-4, 6-0; Archisha Ghosh bt Manvita Rajendra 6-4, 6-2; Shreyansi Raj Gheware bt Srishti Kiran 6-1, 6-1; Shreenithi Choudhary bt Mahiya Kaushik (W/O); Aahida Singh bt Karthika Padmakumar 6-0, 6-2

–IANS

–IANS

