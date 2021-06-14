Shubho Paul picked for Bayern Munich's U-19 World Squad

Adv.

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) After an impressive 2020-21 I-League season, Shubho Paul of Sudeva Delhi FC has been selected in the FC Bayern Munich’s World Squad (Under-19), a group of players handpicked by Klaus Augenthaler, member of the 1990 FIFA World Cup-winning German team.

“It’s a really happy moment for me and my family. It’s really an amazing feeling,” said Shubho, 17.

“We had a decent first season in the I-League, and our club management sent in some of my match videos, and suddenly I was informed that I had been selected by Bayern Munich,” he told the-aiff.com

Shubho said his dream is to represent Bayern Munich as well as India.

“It is like a dream, but I also have a thought in the back of my mind that I need to make my nation proud, once I go there. I want to play in such a manner that they should look at my game and think that a good player has come out of India. Ultimately, I would love to make it to both the Bayern Munich and the India Senior Teams,” he said.

While Shubho’s initial selection was done on the basis of videos, the German giants had insisted on full match footages, in order to get a better analysis, the young attacker informed.

At first, a total of 100 players from around the world were selected for the World Squad. The list was narrowed down to 64, then to 35, and finally to 15, of which Shubho is a part.

“Once I was selected in the 100s list, we had different kinds of assessment over video calls with the coaches from the club. Then finally, when they announced the list of 15 players that will train and play in Germany, I was surprised to see my name there,” said Shubho smilingly.

Shubho will now travel to Mexico, where the squad of 15 will assemble and train for 13 days, before flying off to Germany, where he would to train with the Bayern Munich U-19 team, and play matches against local teams, including the Bayern Munich U-19 side.

The 17-year-old attacker is a product of Sudeva Delhi FC, which became the first club from the Capital city to play in the I-League in the 2020-21 season.

While being nurtured in the club’s academy, the winger had also played for the junior national sides, where he won the SAFF U-15 Championship in 2019, when he scored three goals. He further followed that up with a stellar performance in India AFC U-16 Championship Qualification campaign, netting two goals in three matches.

Speaking about his formative years, Shubho recalled how both his club and his country helped nurture his talent.

“Sudeva helped me a lot. I’ve been at the academy since I was 12, and have learnt all the basics from there. The owners, Our club owners have been extremely helpful to me. They even played an active part in sending these videos to Bayern Munich,” he said.

The youngster went on to attribute the tactical aspect of his game to his former U-16 National Team coach Bibiano Fernandes.

“I learnt so much from Bibiano sir. The fact that I am playing as a winger today, and the fact that I can play on both the left and right wings, is down to him. He taught me the nuances of playing on both the wings, and I’ll be eternally grateful to him for that,” he said.

–IANS

qma/