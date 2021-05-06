Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Shukla donates IPL commentary earnings to Covid-19 relief

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) Former India and Bengal all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla has donated his earnings from commentary stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Covid-19 relief.

“Today, 6th May 2021, on my Birthday, am humbly donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation, from my end for my people [Emoticon: Folded hands] WinCorona #COVID19 #StaySafe #India #LRS,” he tweeted.

Shukla, who played three ODIs and 137 first-class matches, was part of the Bengali commentary team during the just-concluded tournament.

Adv.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian cricketer Pat Cummins had donated $50,000 to Covid-19 relief.

The Aussie speedster had donated to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

Following Cummins’s decision, former Aussie speedster Brett Lee, who was commentating during the IPL donated one bitcoin (Rs 41 lakh) to Covid-19 relief.

Adv.

Cricket Australia as well as Estonian cricket body also contributed to the cause.

–IANS

kh/

Adv.
Previous articleRecurve archers fail to get visa, won't participate in World Cup
Next articleAussies in IPL transported to Maldives, Hussey stays back
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates