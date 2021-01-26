Silverwood happy with England's rotation policy

ADVERTISEMENT

London, Jan 26 (IANS) England head coach Chris Silverwood said that he is happy with the rotation policy they currently have in place. England faced criticism from former players for resting wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, all-rounder Sam Curran and fast bowler Mark Wood for their first two Tests against India.

“I’m perfectly happy with the system we’re using at the moment. I stand by it,” England head coach Silverwood told a conference call with reporters.

“We’ve got to look after our people. We’re spending a lot of time locked in hotel rooms inside bio-secure bubbles and it’s not easy,” he said.

“It’s good that we’re being proactive and looking after people… They can’t be with me all the time, that’s not the world we live in. I’d just ask them (England fans) to understand why we do what we do,” said Silverwood.

England had rested all-rounder and Test vice-captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer for their recently concluded two-Test series in Sri Lanka. Their four-match Test series in India starts on February 5 in Chennai.

“We’re resting in the best interests of the player and equally to get the best out of them long term… I do believe we have to be proactive in looking after them, rather than wait until there’s a problem,” said Silverwood.

–IANS

rkm/pgh