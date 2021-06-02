Sindhu sends heartfelt message to injured Carolina

Adv.

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday sent a heartfelt message to arch-rival and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist, Spain’s Carolina Marin, who has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury.

The 27-year-old Carolina has torn the meniscus and anterior cruciate ligaments in her left knee, which would require surgery.

Sindhu, in a one-minute video posted on Twitter said, “Hi Carolina, this is PV. I’m so sorry to hear about your injury and hoping that you will recover soon and come back stronger. I remember the last Olympic Games when we played in the finals; it was really good competing against you.

“So, I’m going to miss that again and I’ll be missing you seeing you on court. So, hoping that you recover soon and I will miss you at the Olympics but hope we compete against each other soon. Come back fast and recover soon. Lots of love,” said former world champion Sindhu, who is a medal contender in Tokyo.

Carolina, who has also won the World Championships three times and is currently ranked fourth in the world, had suffered the injury in training last Friday.

Carolina had beaten Sindhu in the Rio Olympic final, pushing the Indian to settle for silver.

Carolina was one of Spain’s best hopes for a medal in Tokyo after starting the year with two Super 1000 wins in Thailand, along with triumphs in the Super 300 in Switzerland and the European Championships in Kiev.

–IANS

akm/