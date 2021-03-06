ADVERTISEMENT
Sindhu, Srikanth enter semi-finals of Swiss Open badminton

By Glamsham Bureau
Basel, March 5 (IANS) Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth on Friday stormed into the women’s and men’s singles semi-finals, respectively, of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton here.

Srikanth beat Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-19, 21-15 in 44 minutes in a quarterfinal match. The Indian will now play top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-finals.

Reigning world champion Sindhu beat fifth seed Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16 23-21 in a quarterfinal match in 59 minutes. She will now clash with fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the semi-finals.

However, the other Indians in the fray lost and fell by the wayside.

Last edition’s finalist B. Sai Praneeth went down to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 14-21 17-21 in 45 minutes in a men’s singles quarter-final match.

In another men’s singles quarter-final match, eighth seeded Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn defeated India’s Ajay Jayaram 21-9, 21-6.

And, fifth seeded Malaysian pair Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing beat Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa 21-17, 16-21, 21-8 in a quarterfinal encounter of the mixed doubles competition.

Later on Friday, world No.10 and second seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.

–IANS

