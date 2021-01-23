World Sports

Siraj posts video of driving a BMW in Hyderabad

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Friday posted a video of a luxury car on his Instagram handle. The BMW car can be seen with a temporary registration plate indicating that it is brand new.

Siraj also posted a video of him driving the car in Hyderabad.

The 26-year-old pacer was one of the standout performers for India as the team recorded a second consecutive 2-1 Test series win over Australia Down Under, the earlier being on the 2018-19 tour. Making his debut in the second Test after Mohammed Shami was injured, Siraj was fastracked and became India’s lead pacer in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, after Jasprit Bumrah also got injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siraj ended up taking a five wicket-haul in the match and was India’s highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets. His contribution helped India become the first team in 32 years to beat Australia in a Test in Brisbane.

“Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did — Mohd Siraj. He fought through personal loss, racial remarks and channelised them to find home in the team huddle,” said head coach Ravi Shastri said in a tweet about Siraj on Friday.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleForty-year-old actor booked for raping stepmother, theft
Next articleLahiri off to fine start at the American Express golf
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

South African women beat Pak in 2nd ODI, take unbeatable 2-0 lead

IANS - 0
Durban, Jan 23 (IANS) South Africa produced a fighting performance with the ball to edge out Pakistan women by 14 runs in a nail-biting...
Read more
Sports

Kuldeep likely to play Tests vs England, hints team management

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Indian team management is likely to field Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the forthcoming four-Test series against England...
Read more
Sports

England spinners' tap may run dry on dry Indian pitches

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Touring England spinners' failure to take a single wicket in hosts Sri Lankan first innings of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...

Hope to inspire next generation of girls, say women football icons

India juniors beat Chile seniors 2-0 in women's hockey

UFC 257: Conor McGregor beaten by Dustin Poirier

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

'See you soon': Stokes heads to India ahead of Test series

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021