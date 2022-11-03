Six newcomers feature in England Women's central contracts list

London, Nov 2 (IANS) A total of six new players — Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb and Issy Wong — on Wednesday were awarded their first England Women’s central contract in the list for 2022-23.

Alice, Freya, Lauren and Issy all made international debuts during the recently ended English summer while Charlie and Emma first played for their country late last year.

For the first time, England Women’s central contracts will run from November 1, to align with professional contracts in the women’s regional game, which were boosted by a 3.5 million pound funding increase last month.

Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women’s Cricket, said the introduction of six new players “provides a new look and feel to the group”.

“It’s great to be able to share the list of Centrally Contracted England Women’s cricketers for the next 12 months, and huge congratulations to all those who have earned their contract. Introducing six new names onto the list of contracted players is exciting and provides a new look and feel to the group,” said Finch.

“We have a really exciting 12 months of cricket ahead and we feel this group of players will form the foundations of our side that will take us through various bilateral series, the Women’s Ashes and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Our thanks as ever go to the England Women’s Player Partnership and the PCA who continue to play an important role in representing the international players during our ongoing discussions,” he added.

England Women central contracts 2022-23:

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

