World Sports

Sixers beat Scorchers to win 3rd Big Bash League title

By IANS
Sydney, Feb 6 (IANS) Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final to win their third Big Bash League (BBL) title at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 25,295, James Vince blasted 95 from 60 balls as the Sixers scored 188 runs for six wickets batting first. It is the third highest total in the history of BBL finals behind Perth Scorechers’ 191/4 wickets in 2014 and Adelaide Strikers’ 202/2 wickets in 2018.

The Scorchers made a bright start to the chase with Liam Livingstone (45 off 35) and Cameron Bancroft (30 off 19) combining for a 45-run opening stand inside five overs.

Both were eventually dismissed by Jackson Bird (2/14) who, along with Steve O’Keefe (0/26), slowed Perth’s scoring rate. And when Ben Dwarshuis (3/37) removed the dangerous duo of Mitchell Marsh (11 off 10) and Josh Inglis (22 off 20) in the 15th over — the former to a spectacular catch by Vince in the covers — the Sixers were within sight of back-to-back titles.

Vince was named player of the match, having smashed his second successive 90-plus total against the Scorchers.

The Golden Bat and Golden Arm caps were also awarded on the night. Sydney Thunder batsman Alex Hales was won the Golden Bat for his 543 runs at an average of 38.78, finishing six runs ahead of Vince. Fast bowler Jhye Richardson was handed the Golden Arm after taking 29 wickets in the tournament at 16.31 apiece.

Brief scorces: Sydney Sixers 188/6 in 20 overs (James Vince 95, Dan Christian 20; Andrew Tye 2/29) beat Perth Scorchers 161/9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingston 45, Cameron Bancroft 30; Ben Dwarshuis 3/37)

–IANS

rkm/qma

