Skeet shooter Bajwa trying to get a grip on new gun butt

Adv.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India’s Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Olympic hopeful in men’s skeet event, changed butt of his gun in March to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, but is yet to get accustomed to new equipment, says a shotgun coach.

“Bajwa got new stock [butt] for his gun in March. He competed with the same weapon at New Delhi’s World Cup. Since adjustment is a length procedure, Bajwa is struggling to shoot a good score. Changing stock is sort of a trial and error method till the time the shooter feels he is okay with it,” the coach told IANS about the process of getting used to new equipment.

“He, however, is working on the stock replacement, so he is on the way up. He should be ready and in good form in June while the Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23,” he said.

Adv.

Asian champion Bajwa, 25, struggled at the just-concluded World Cup in Lonato, Italy. He shot 118 out 125 to finish 54th in the field of 112 shooters. The top six shooters in the preliminary round enter the final.

Bajwa also struggled during the New Delhi World Cup in March. He failed to make the final on home ground.

—IANS

Adv.

nns/qma