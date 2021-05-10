Adv.
SL batsman Gunawardene cleared of match-fixing

By Glamsham Bureau
Dubai, May 10 (IANS) Sri Lanka cricketer Avishka Gunawardene has been cleared of match-fixing by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The left-handed batsman can now resume cricketing activities.

“An independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal of has unanimously cleared former Sri Lanka player of two charges against him under the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code, allowing him to resume participation in cricket with immediate effect,” said a statement from the ICC.

–IANS

kh/

