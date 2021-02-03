ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

SL mull postponing WI tour as Arthur, Thirimanne test Covid positive

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Colombo, Feb 3 (IANS) Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the Sri Lanka cricket board to mull over postponing their tour of West Indies currently slated to begin from February 20.

The Sri Lanka cricketers had commenced practice on January 28 with the 36-member group of players divided into three groups to train at different time periods as a precautionary health measure.

Immediately upon testing positive for the coronavirus, both Arthur and Thirimanne were directed to follow Sri Lankan government’s health protocol on Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had conducted RT-PCR tests on February 2 on the 36-member squad, along with the coaching staff, net bowlers and others.

Following the two positive tests, the SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the tour of West Indies and postpone it for a later date.

In the meantime, SLC said it will continue with normal operations, adhering to stipulated health protocols in all its centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Indies are currently touring Bangladesh and their first Test got underway in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka have just finished their Test series against England at home which they lost 2-0. Sri Lanka are seventh in the points table and are followed by West Indies at eighth and Bangladesh in ninth.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/rkm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBharati Achrekar: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ has always been about values and it will never change
Next articleOllie Pope added to England squad for India Tests
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

My job is to take a backseat and help Virat as captain: Rahane

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to win in two of the last three Tests against Australia in...
Read more
Sports

Not thinking of World Test C'ship final, it's 4 months away: Rahane

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) The Indian team is not looking at the World Test Championship (WTC) final just yet and is focussing on...
Read more
Sports

India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) As India gear up to face England in a four-Test series from Friday, the host country is only two...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Real Kashmir face resilient Indian Arrows

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Real Kashmir will be looking for their second win of the season when they face developmental side Indian Arrows...

I-League: Unbeaten TRAU face RoundGlass Punjab

My job is to take a backseat and help Virat as...

Not thinking of World Test C'ship final, it's 4 months away:...

FC Goa face resurgent NorthEast United (Match Preview 82)

India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021