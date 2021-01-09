World Sports

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year in August, 2019 due to suspect action, has been cleared by the International Cricket Council.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket,” said a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Dananjaya was banned from bowling for one year after being reported during the Galle Test against New Zealand in August 29, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since testing at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a video footage was sent by Sri Lanka Cricket.

“An expert panel studied video footage of Dananjaya’s bowling action provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19,” added the ICC statement.

“The panel concluded that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To assist the match officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler’s remodelled legal bowling action.”

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRavindra Jadeja taken for scans after suffering blow to left thumb
Next articleBhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying

Related Articles

Sports

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
Read more
Sports

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara termed Pat Cummins's delivery that got him out as one of the best balls of the...
Read more
News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC 1

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC 2

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC 3

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC 4

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC 5

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC 6

Ravindra Jadeja taken for scans after suffering blow to left thumb

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020