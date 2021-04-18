Smith makes DC debut as they bowl against PBKS (Ld)

Adv.

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Steve Smith makes his Delhi Capitals (DC) debut on Sunday as they won the toss and chose to bowl against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

DC captain Rishabh Pant said that he expects dew to come in during the second innings which is the reason why they chose to bowl first.

PBKS captain KL Rahul, meanwhile, said that the team is looking to put behind their crushing defeat in the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

“Those things happen with every team, every season, it’s important that you forget it. You learn a little just in case you’re in that situation again. Jalaj Saxena comes in for M Ashwin.. It’s been hard to read the pitch, generally Wankhede is high scoring. If you have wickets in hand, then you can assess later,” said Rahul.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

–IANS

rkm/rt