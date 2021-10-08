Soha, Akanksha win doubles title in AITA women's tennis event

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Local lass Soha Sadiq and Akanksha Nitture of Maharashtra teamed up to win the doubles crown of the AITA Rs 1 lakh prize money women’s tennis tournament played under the aegis of KSLTA here on Friday. They will be on the opposite ends of the court in the singles final and one of them will complete a grand double on Saturday.

The top-seeded pair outplayed the Tamil Nadu duo of Samhitha Sai C and Avanthika Sai 6-0, 6-2 to win the title.

However, on Saturday, Soha and Akanksha will be hoping to complete a grand double when they take to the court as rivals for the singles honours in the final.

In contrasting semi-finals played at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence courts on Friday, defending champion and top seed Soha faced stiff resistance from fourth seed Pooja Ingale of Maharashtra before overcoming her rival with a 7-6, 6-2 victory, according to a press release issued by KSLTA on Friday.

Akanksha almost blanked her opponent Samhitha Sai C of Tamil Nadu, seeded a notch above her winning 6-0, 6-2.

Results (Seedings in prefix, States in bracke’s)

Women’s singles (semi-finals): 1-Soha Sadiq (KAR) bt 4-Pooja Ingale (MAH) 7-6(4), 6-2; 3-Akanksha Nitture (MAH) bt 2-Samhitha Sai C (TN) 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles (Final): 1-Soha Sadiq (KAR)/Akanksha Nitture (MAH) bt 2-Samhitha Sai C/Sai Avanthika (both TN) 6-3, 6-3.

–IANS

bsk