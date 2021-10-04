Soha breezes into PQFs of AITA Women's Championship

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) Top seed Soha Sadiq breezed past Kaavya Palani of Tamil Nadu to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA Rs 1 lakh Womens tennis championship played under the aegis of KSLTA, here on Monday.

The Karnataka girl registered an easy 6-0, 6-1 win in her opening round tie on a day which did not see any casualties as far as seeds were concerned.



Fourth seed Pooja Ingale of Maharashtra and her third seeded Akanksha Nitture too advanced to the next round with comfortable victories. Pooja got the better of Llitya Reddy of Andhra Pradesh 6-2, 6-2 while Akanksha beat Harivarshine M ofTamil Nadu 6-0, 6-1..

Results



Women Singles (Round of 32) (Seedings in prefix)

Kashmira Manohar (KAR) bt Chandana Potugari (AP) 6-0, 6-1; Srinidhi S (KAR) bt Rituparna Nayak (TS) 7-5, 6-1; 4-Pooja Ingale (MAH) (4) bt Lalitya Reddy (AP) 6-2, 6-2; Vanshita Pathania (KAR) bt Apeksha Solanki (KAR) 6-3, 6-0; Yashaswini Singh Panwar (MP) bt Sanika Kambli (MAH) 6-0, 6-1; 1-Soha Sadiq (KAR) bt Kaavya Palani (TN) 6-0, 6-1; 3-Akanksha Nitture (MAH) bt Harivarshine M (TN) 6-0, 6-1; Sudipta Kumar (MAH) bt Steisha Buddhala (TS) 6-2, 6-3.



–IANS

bsk