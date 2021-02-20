ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Some stadium this is: Ben Stokes on new Motera stadium

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (IANS) England and India players have begun training at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera with some of them tweeting pictures and videos of the ground.

The new stadium has a seating capacity for 1,10,000 spectators, the most in the world for any cricket stadium. The stadium was closed in 2015 for reconstruction and next week’s Test between India and England, the third of the ongoing series, will be the first international to be played at the ground since November, 2014.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes quote-tweeted a video by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which showed England pacers doing sprints.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some stadium this is… and a bit of local music to help get through to the end,” wrote Stokes on his twitter account as the PA system played Vande Mataram.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tweeted a picture of his with skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and local lad Axar Patel in the gym, “Great to have our first gym training session with the team at the new Motera stadium.”

“Fantastic to be at the new facility in Motera, great to see such world class facilities for cricket in Ahmedabad. Looking forward to taking the field here on 24th,” added Pant.

ADVERTISEMENT

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also tweeted pictures of himself in the gym.

“As if the stadium in itself wasn’t enough… the high performance gym setup and surpassed all expectations. Magnificent!,” he tweeted.

“It feels surreal to be out here at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Motera. Absolutely magnificent (emoticons: heart),” added Pandya.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI fight the hardest in the finals: Osaka ahead of Aus Open final
Next articleHope England don't go into siege mentality after loss: Hussain
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

NZ could travel to T20 World Cup with a squad of 20 players

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Auckland, Feb 20 (IANS) New Zealand could travel to the T20 World Cup this year in India with a squad of 20 players including...
Read more
Sports

Australia-New Zealand T20 series live on FanCode in India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Australia's T20 Internationals tour of New Zealand will be exclusively live streamed on FanCode in India.New Zealand Cricket (NZC)...
Read more
News

Kabir Khan’s Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ to hit theatres on June 4

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The much-awaited cricket drama '83', starring Ranveer Singh, will hit theatres on June 4. Ranveer Singh, essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hope England don't go into siege mentality after loss: Hussain

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, Feb 20 (IANS) Former England captain Nasser Hussain has advised the England team to avoid going into siege mentality by blaming the...

I fight the hardest in the finals: Osaka ahead of Aus...

Lyon edge past Brest to stay on top of the table

NZ could travel to T20 World Cup with a squad of...

Maharaj trumps Mahami's hat-trick as Dolphins win T20 opener

Indian swimmers expected to benefit from top physiologist's visit

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021