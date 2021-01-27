ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Sourav Ganguly stable after visit to hospital (lead)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly was stable after he was rushed to Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday following uneasiness and chest pain the previous night.

The former India captain was admitted to the hospital under the supervision of state-run SSKM Hospital’s cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, sources said.

“Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameteres since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable,” read a statement from the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganguly, 48, had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym on January 2 and was taken to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital. He underwent angioplasty and other related tests there and was discharged from the hospital on January 7.

kh/rkm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSolanki's 71 helps Baroda beat Haryana, reach Syed Mushtaq semis
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England's weak link is the top three as India cement theirs

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) While India cemented their top-order batting on the recent tour of Australia with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill...
Read more
Sports

Ganguly hospitalised again, vital parameters stable (2nd Ld)

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) Former India captain and the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, was rushed...
Read more
Sports

MS Dhoni no.1 keeper-batsman we have ever seen, says Ben Dunk

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Jan 27 (IANS) Australia cricketer Ben Dunk believes former India captain MS Dhoni is "probably the number one wicketkeeper-batsman" the world...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Solanki's 71 helps Baroda beat Haryana, reach Syed Mushtaq semis

IANS - 0
Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (IANS) An unbeaten 71 off 46 deliveries by right-handed batsman Vishnu Solanki helped Baroda beat Haryana by eight wickets in...

Hyderabad hoping to end run of draws against faltering Bengaluru (Match...

England's weak link is the top three as India cement theirs

Ganguly hospitalised again, vital parameters stable (2nd Ld)

World Tour Finals: Sindhu loses to Tzu Ying in 1st group...

Virat, Rohit maintain top 2 spots in ICC ODI rankings

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021