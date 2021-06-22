South Africa crush West Indies, win Test series 2-0

Adv.

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 22 (IANS) Keshav Maharaj took a hat-trick as he bowled South Africa to a 158-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test, to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Starting the day on 15-0 in pursuit of 324 for victory, West Indies were in the game at 107-3 at one stage after lunch.

Then, left-arm spinner Maharaj claimed a hat-trick as he ended with 5/36 off 17.3 overs. He became only the second South African to perform the feat in Test history.

Left-hander Kieran Powell defied the South African bowling for two-and-a-half hours to top score with 51 runs, which included nine boundaries, but could not save his team from a defeat.

Powell fell when he tried to launch Maharaj into the on-side but was caught by Anrich Nortje on the midwicket boundary. Next ball, the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder, Jason Holder, was caught at short-leg by Keegan Petersen.

This was followed by Joshua da Silva, who was caught at slip by Wiaan Mulder off Maharaj for a duck.

West Indies lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite early as he edged Kagiso Rabada (3/44) to South African skipper Dean Elgar at first slip.

Rabada then accounted for Shai Hope and had Kyle Mayers (34) to end with five wickets in the match, which helped him secure the Player-of-the-Match award.

The teams will now travel to Grenada for the five-match T20I series, starting on June 26 at the National Stadium.

Brief scores: South Africa 298 and 174 beat West Indies 149 and 165 (K. Powell 51, K. Mayers 34; K. Rabada 3/44, K. Maharaj 5/36) by 158 runs.

–IANS

akm/dpb