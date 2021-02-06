South Africa struggle to 188/7 at lunch on Day 2 of second Test

Rawalpindi, Feb 6 (IANS) South Africa struggled to 188 for seven in the first session of the third day of the second Test as Pakistan put themselves in a position to take important lead. They are trailing Pakistan by 84 runs.
The Babar Azam-led side had scored 272 in the first innings.
The Proteas, touring Pakistan for the first time since 2007, resumed at 106 for four and lost the wicket of Quinton de Kock early with the addition of just eight more runs.
De Kock inside-edged a ball from Shaheen Afridi on to the stumps.
There was a half-century partnership between Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder before the latter was run out. Hasan Ali, who was the most successful of Pakistan bowlers with three wickets, then removed George Linde for a quickfire 21-ball 21.
Pakistan had won the first Test by seven wickets.
This was De Kock’s 18th innings without a century. His last ton came against India at Visakhapatnam in October, 2019.
The South Africa captain’s leadership will be reviewed by his home board once he returns home.
Brief scores
Pakistan 272 vs South Africa 188/7 (T Bavuma 36 batting, H Ali 3/46, S Afridi 1/32, F Ashraf 1/20, N Ali 1/36)
