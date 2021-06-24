South African T20 squad reaches Grenada for T20 series vs WI

Adv.

Grenada, June 24 (IANS) The South African T20 squad on Thursday arrived safely in the Caribbean. The players completed their mandatory quarantine during the second Test match against the West Indies in St. Lucia and moved safely to Grenada.

“The team underwent COVID-19 PCR testing upon arrival in Grenada and Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to report that the entire travelling party has returned negative results,” CSA said in a statement.

Captain Temba Bavuma is responding well to his middle finger dislocation rehabilitation and is expected to lead the team in the upcoming T20 series, it said.

Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has returned and will resume his role following family responsibility leave while Mandla Mashimbyi, too, has returned to South Africa along with the rest of the Test squad.

Wiaan Mulder has been retained for the T20 team as a replacement for Dwaine Pretorius, who unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 in the team’s pre-departure testing in South Africa. He is not symptomatic and is doing well and following the stipulated COVID-19 protocols. The CSA medical team is keeping in close communication with him to ensure his overall wellbeing.

Beuran Hendricks has also been absorbed into the T20 squad as cover.

South Africa T20 squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (Northerns), Bjorn Fortuin (Central Gauteng Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns), George Linde (Western Province), Sisanda Magala (Central Gauteng Lions), Janneman Malan (Boland), Aiden Markram (Northerns), David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Wiaan Mulder (Central Gauteng Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Northerns)

–IANS

