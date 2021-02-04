South Africa's One-Day Cup final goes to reserve day after rains

ADVERTISEMENT

Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 4 (IANS) The Momentum One-Day Cup final between the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and the Imperial Lions was abandoned on Thursday after persistent rain here — and will now be replayed on the reserve day on Friday.

Wet weather has engulfed the region in recent weeks and had again been forecast for the final, although the forecast is better for the next 24 hours.

Multiple inspections had taken place on Thursday by umpires Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele before it was finally decided that the conditions were not suitable for the game to be played.

The competition, the first ever domestic cricket event to be played in a bio-secure environment (BSE), is set to decide the destination of the first domestic title of the 2020-21 season.

Should Friday’s match also be rained out then the title will be shared by defending champions the Dolphins and the Lions.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be played as a regular countrywide event, but due to the Covid-19 second wave, it was instead successfully played out behind closed doors in the North West town to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus.

Teams:

Hollywoodbets Dolphins: Michael Erlank, Mangaliso Mosehle, Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen (captain), Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen, Ruan de Swardt, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy, Ottneil Baartman.

Imperial Lions: Delano Potgieter, Dominic Hendricks (captain), Eldred Hawken, Bryce Parsons, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Mitchell van Buuren, Nicholas van den Bergh, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Wesley Marshall, Nono Pongolo

–IANS

qma/