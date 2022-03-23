South Africa's Zubayr Hamza tests positive for prohibited substance

- Advertisement -

Johannesburg, March 23 (IANS) South Africa batter Zubayr Hamza has tested positive for a prohibited substance under the ICC’s anti-doping code after a test conducted in January, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.

According to the South African board, Hamza is not disputing the positive test and is cooperating fully with the ICC.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA), the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) and Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) today announced that Proteas player, Zubayr Hamza has tested positive for a prohibited substance under the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-doping code. The positive test followed an ICC anti-doping test on the 17 January 2022,” the CSA said in a statement.

“Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is co-operating fully with the ICC, and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC,” it added.

The 26-year old tested positive for the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance enhancing substance and the cricketer has been able to identify how it entered his system.

“The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system. The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr,” the statement further said.

“CSA, SACA and WPCA are supporting Zubayr in this process, and will continue to do so until the matter is concluded,” it added.

Hamza made his Test debut against Pakistan in early 2019 when he became South Africa’s 100th Test player since readmission. He made his ODI debut against Netherlands in November last year.

The batter, who has played six Tests in all and had earlier withdrawn from both Test and ODI series because of ‘personal reasons’ when the squad was announced last week, for the Bangladesh series.

–IANS

avn/inj