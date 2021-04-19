South India Rally postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Adv.

Chennai, April 19 (IANS) The South India Rally, a round of the 2021 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), scheduled for April 23-25, has been postponed in the wake of fresh government restrictions due to rising number of Covid-19 cases, organisers Madras Motor Sports Club said on Monday.

The tentative dates for the event, which doubles up as a round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship, are June 25 to 27. The South India Rally had attracted 70 entries of which 21 were women crews.

The chairman of the event and Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) vice-president, Vicky Chandhok, said, “Much as the sport is our priority, we are concerned about the spike in Covid-19 cases. With an all-time record of 70 entries, of which 21 are women competitors, the enthusiasm for the sport is at its peak. But after discussions with promoters Vamcy Merla, we have decided to postpone the rally keeping in mind the safety and health of those involved in the event.”

Promoter Merla said, “In the last couple of days, a lot of restrictions have been imposed in many states due to the spike in Covid-19. I am in total agreement with the decision to postpone, giving due consideration to the safety and health of participants and organisers.

“We have had extensive discussions with everyone concerned or associated with the event, and then decided to postpone the event to June 25-27 in the hope that the situation would have improved by then.”

–IANS

