Southee's 6 wkts bundle England out for 275, NZ take 103-run lead

London, June 5 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee captured his 12th five-wicket haul to help bowl out England for 275 in their first innings, and earn a 103-run lead, despite opener Rory Burns’s century on the fourth day of the first Test here at Lord’s on Saturday.

Southee finished with six for 43, his second five-wicket haul at Lord’s. Burns batted for almost eight hours and faced 297 balls for his 132. Captain Joe Root and Ollie Robinson scored 42 each.

New Zealand 378 all out; England 275 all out (R. Burns 132, J. Root 42, Ollie Robinson 42, Tim Southee 6/43, Kyle Jamieson 3/85)

