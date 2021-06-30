Southgate urges England to seize their chance in Euro 2020

Adv.

London, June 30 (IANS) England head coach Gareth Southgate urged his players to seize their chance to win England’s first major international title since the 1966 World Cup following their 2-0 victory over Germany at Euro 2020.

Eliminated in the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cups by Germany, England beat their old nemesis with second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

“It didn’t really need me to say it, but when we got in the dressing room, we were talking about Saturday (July 3 quarterfinal) already,” Southgate said.

Adv.

“It was an immense performance but at a cost, emotionally and physically, and we’ve got to make sure that we recover well and that mentally we’re in the right space.

“It’s a dangerous moment for us. We’ll have that warmth of success and the feeling around the country that we’ve only got to turn up to win the thing.

“We know it’s going to be an immense challenge from here on. I think the players know it,” said Southgate.

Adv.

England will take on Ukraine in Rome on July 3.

If England make it to the semifinals, they will face Denmark or the Czech Republic at Wembley.

–IANS

Adv.

akm/dpb