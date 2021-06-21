Adv.
Spanish golfer Rahm captures US Open title

Washington, June 21 (IANS) Spanish golfer Jon Rahm won his first major title as he notched up a 4-under 67 for a total of 278 to win the US Open on Sunday.

Three weeks ago, Rahm tested positive for Covid-19 after his third round at the Memorial tournament with a six-shot lead and was forced to pull out of the tournament.

Fast-forward to Sunday, the Spaniard came from behind to capture the US Open title. Rahm took control when he birdied the final two holes to hold off South African Louis Oosthuizen by just one stroke, reports Xinhua.

“It felt like such a fairy tale story that I knew it was going to have a happy ending,” Rahm said. “I knew there was something special in the air. I could just feel it.”

“I believed from the biggest setbacks we can get some of the biggest breakthroughs, and that’s why I stay so positive,” added Rahm, who became the first Spaniard to win the US Open.

Oosthuizen came second with 279, while American player Harris English was third on 281.

