ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Speedster Yadav passes fitness test, aded for last 2 Tests vs Eng

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Fast bowler Umesh Yadav has passed a fitness test and has been include in the Indian team for the last two Tests against England, the Indian cricket board said in a statement on Monday.

“Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing India-England Test series,” said the statement.

“Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-match Test series is levelled 1-1.

Squad for last two Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKriti Sanon shares an unseen pic with ‘Bachchan Pandey’
Next articleDutee Chand to skip leg of Indian Grand Prix athletics
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

RCB show how they planned Maxwell bid in video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Australian batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's forgettable 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) didn't seem to matter at the 2021...
Read more
Sports

Focus on the cricket ball ahead of day-night Test, vs England

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) With Ahmedabad's Motera stadium set to host India's second day-night Test, against England, here from Wednesday, all eyes will...
Read more
Sports

Understanding recovery of my body helped me play this long: Ishant

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Pace bowler Ishant Sharma, who is on the cusp of becoming only the second India pace bowler to play...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021