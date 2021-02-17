ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Speedster Yadav replaces Thakur for last 2 Tests vs England (Lead)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who last played a Test on India’s the recent Australian tour, has replaced pacer Shardul Thakur for the third and fourth Tests against England, to be played at the Sardar Patel stadium in Motera, near Ahmedabad, the Indian cricket board announced on Wednesday. Thakur has been released to represent Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The rest of the squad that was picked for the first and second Tests in Chennai has been retained.

The third Test will be a day-night match and starts on February 24 while the fourth will be played from March 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is currently tied 1-1. While England won the first Test by 227 runs, India roared back into the series in the second Test with a 317-run win.

Yadav, 33, will join the team in Ahmedabad following a fitness test. He had sustained a calf injury on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne in December. The injury had ruled him out of the rest of the series and for the first two Tests against England.

Thakur will join the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy that will play their first match of the tournament on February 21, against Delhi in Jaipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal, who were part pf the standbyes, have also been released for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, said the board statement.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar

–IANS

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleISL final to be held on March 13, no away goal rule in semis
Next articleIndia slot Umesh Yadav for Shardul Thakur for last two Tests
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

du Plessis retires from Test cricket, shifts focus to T20s (Ld)

IANS - 0
Johannesburg, Feb 17 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket, thus ending a nine-year...
Read more
Sports

BCCI contemplating allowing fans for IPL: Ganguly

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Indian Cricket Board is contemplating allowing fans for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL),...
Read more
Sports

du Plessis retires from Test cricket

IANS - 0
Johannesburg, Feb 17 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket. du Plessis said that he...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Pant rises to 11th, Ashwin jumps 14 places in Test batting...

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant reached his career best 11th position in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Opener...

India slot Umesh Yadav for Shardul Thakur for last two Tests

ISL final to be held on March 13, no away goal...

du Plessis retires from Test cricket, shifts focus to T20s (Ld)

BCCI contemplating allowing fans for IPL: Ganguly

HOLD — ISL: Kerala Blasters part ways with coach Vicuna

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021