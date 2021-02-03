ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Sports Code relaxation done to help bodies during pandemic: Rijiju

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Relaxation in the the National Sports Development Code of India 2011 is being provided so as to support National Sports Federations (NSF) during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

The ministry in its circular sent to all NSFs and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday said that it has made use of the ‘relaxation clause’ in the Sports Code by which it shall have the power to relax any of the provisions pertaining to granting or renewal of recognition to NSFs.

“During (Covid-19) pandemic, we had given relaxations to the federation. For renewals and elections you need physical movement which was not possible. So we had extended some relaxations at the time. There are guidelines in the sports code for recognition of the sports federations,” said Rijiju at the launch of the Fit India office at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But during special circumstances like Covid, it is the moral duty of the givernment to provide help. We cannot be punishing somebody during a pandemic,” he further said.

Earlier, lawyer-turned-sports activist Rahul Mehra said that the circular was “purely illegal”.

“The ministry in its own submission advocated for the NSFs to follow the Code for clean sports. Now it’s taking a different course to support the NSFs as many of them don’t follow the government guidelines meant for good governance,” Mehra told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rijiju also said that there is no shortage of funds in the ministry for preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to be held this year from July 23 to August 8.

The Central government in the Union budget for 2021-22 presented on Monday allocated Rs.2,596.14 crore to sports, less by Rs.230.78 crore — or, 8.16 per cent — allocated in the previous financial year during which hardly any sports activity was held due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, Rijiju said that the budget allocated for the next fiscal is to be compared with that of 2019/20 as much of the sports budget in the last fiscal was not used due to the pandemic.

Rijiju also said that “there is a provision for asking a revised allocation” if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/kh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSinger Tulsi Kumar to host radio show
Next articleIndia just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Covid virus may cause body to attack itself

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 3 (IANS) Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have identified that the Covid-19 virus may prompt the body to make weapons...
Read more
Technology

Global smartphone sales to reach 1.5B units in 2021: Gartner

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The global sales of smartphones to end users is expected to reach 1.5 billion units in 2021, a...
Read more
Technology

Zetwerk raises Rs 880 cr to scale up its operating system

IANS - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) Manufacturing platform Zetwerk has raised $120 million (nearly Rs 880 crore) in its Series D round led by US-based...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Real Kashmir face resilient Indian Arrows

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Real Kashmir will be looking for their second win of the season when they face developmental side Indian Arrows...

I-League: Unbeaten TRAU face RoundGlass Punjab

My job is to take a backseat and help Virat as...

Not thinking of World Test C'ship final, it's 4 months away:...

FC Goa face resurgent NorthEast United (Match Preview 82)

India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021