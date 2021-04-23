Spring in SRH's steps after maiden 2021 IPL victory

Adv.

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) There is spring in the steps of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after their nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 21.

On Friday, the franchise posted a picture of skipper David Warner dribbling the ball past Vijay Shankar and titled it “David Beckham_Warner”, comparing the Australian opening batsman to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder.

This prompted a fan to warn the Australian about a groin injury he had suffered during the series against India. “Be careful with the groin injury. Still feel he is not 100%”.

The wit continued into the programme “Never Have I Ever” hosted jointly by Warner and New Zealand’s hotshot batsman Kane Williamson.

Warner jocularly gave a new name to the short skit, “Have I ever never ever, ever”, leaving Williamson quite amused with the “tongue-twister”.

When Warner asked Williamson if he had “never ever broken a bone?”, the New Zealander promptly raised the “Yes” card, but Warner, after a moment of indecision, too raised the “Yes” card.

Williams then asked his skipper if he had “Never ever won a lottery?” Warner was quick to replay with a “No” card, but added without wasting a moment that he’d once won a bet with his wife.

On whether they had cut their own hair ever, Williamson said that he’d never used the scissors “to cut my hair”, but Warner raised a “Yes” card, mumbling, “Covid-Covid, yeah cut my hair in the pandemic.”

On whether they had set something on fire while cooking, the duo answered in unison: “Yes…well barbecues, which automatically get on fire, isn’t it.”

The duo would be looking forward to setting the stadium on fire, like their grills back home, when they take on Delhi Capitals on April 25.

–IANS

akm/kh