Spurs beat Wolves, keep slim Champions League hope alive

London, May 16 (IANS) Tottenham Hotpsur kept their faint hope of Champions League qualification alive with a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Spurs are rank outsiders to finish in the top four of the Premier League at this late stage of the season, but they are still just about in touch with fourth-placed Chelsea after brushing aside an abject Wolves side, reports DPA.

Harry Kane put them ahead in the final minute of the first half and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s 62nd-minute goal made sure of the points.

The victory moves Spurs within five points of Chelsea with two games to go, though a Europa League place is a more realistic goal for interim manager Ryan Mason’s side.

