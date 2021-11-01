Spurs close in on Antonio Conte to replace sacked Nuno Santo

- Advertisement -

London, Nov 1 (IANS) Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur seems on the verge of signing former Italy manager Antonio Conte as a replacement for the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo soon after Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United.

The London club confirmed on Monday that the Portuguese head coach with his coaching staff has been relieved of their duties less than five months after he was appointed this summer.

The London club is now in advanced negotiations with Conte and according to reports from England, the Italian coach is inclined to accept the offer.

Conte along with Gennaro Gattuso and Paulo Fonseca were among those the Spurs had considered five months back. But things did not work out with the former Inter Milan coach who has expeerience of coaching in England and has won the Premier League title with Chelsea in the 2016-17 season and FA Cup in the 2017-18 season.

Conte, who quit Inter in May 2021 despite achieving Serie A glory over his disagreements with the club’s board over transfers for next season, reportedly flew to London on Monday morning and held fruitful talks with the Spurs’ board, which is reportedly keen on not missing the chance of appointing him a second time.

Nuno, 47, was appointed as Spurs’ head coach in June on a two-year contract. Previously, he successfully led Wolverhampton Wanderers’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a six-year absence. The Wolves finished seventh twice and ranked 13th last season in the Premier League under Nuno.

The Spurs are eighth in the table and five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

–IANS

bsk