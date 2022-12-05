Sr Men's Inter-Department Nationals: PNB held by PSB; Canara Bank, Services win

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Punjab National Bank (PNB) held Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) to a draw; Canara Bank defeated Sashastra Seema Bal while Services got the better of Sports Authority of India (SAI) in the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here.

In the first match of the day, PNB played out a 4-4 draw against Punjab & Sind Bank in Pool C saw thrilling action on Day 4 here on Sunday.

PNB’s Gurjinder Singh (11′) scored the first goal of the match. Vishal Antil (30′), Sanjay (34′) and Gursimran Singh (44′) also registered their names on the score sheet for Punjab National Bank. Harmanjit Singh (14′), Sanjay (24′), Jaskaran Singh (39′) and Rajinder Singh (54′) scored one goal each for Punjab & Sind Bank.

In the second Pool C match of the day, Canara Bank defeated Sashastra Seema Bal 6-2. Manikanth Bejawad (8′, 21′, 35′) struck a wonderful hat-trick, while Pruthvi Raj G.N. (41′, 58′) scored two goals for Canara Bank. Somaiah Kuppanda (38′) also contributed to Canara Bank’s victory with a goal. Vishal Yadav (31′) and Divit Bisht (49′) registered their names on the score sheet for Sashastra Seema Bal.

The third match of the day saw Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) beating Sports Authority of India 4-1 in Pool D. Harman Singh (2′, 33′) hit the most goals for Services Sports Control Board in the match, while Prashant (9′) and Sukhdev Singh (44′) scored one goal each. Mohit Kumar (50′) scored the lone goal for the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

All India Police Sports Control Board forfeited their Pool D match against Food Corporation of India, resulting in a default win for Food Corporation Of India.

–IANS

bsk