World Sports

Sree Tanvi beats top seed, enters quarters of AITA under-16 event

By IANS
Bengaluru, Feb 17 (IANS) : Little known Sree Tanvi Dasari shocked top seed Ridhi Choudhary to enter the quarter-finals of the AITA under-16 tennis tournament being hosted by Amogha Sports Tennis Academy at the Palace Grounds here on Wednesday.

In a pre-quarterfinal tie, 14-year-old Tanvi overcame her fancied opponent in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

The match between Tanvi and Ridhi started on an even keel until the fifth game with both players holding their respective serves and Tanvi leading 3-2. Ridhi began making unforced errors which Tanvi took advantage of and grabbed the set 6-2. The next set saw both the players breaking each other’s serve while holding their serves only once. Trailing 4-5, Tanvi once again lost serve and the set.

The decider once again seemed to have headed the fate of the previous set until the eighth game when Tanvi, an eighth standard student of Holy Child Convent, held her serve in the ninth and broke Ridhi’s serve in the 10th to make her way into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile in the boys section, barring a minor upset, all the top four seeds advanced to the last-16 stage with easy victories.

Results

Boys under-16 (pre-quarterfinals)

1-Mandeep Reddy bt Saksham Suman 6-1, 6-0; Dhruva Adiga bt Shourya Bhattacharya 6-4, 6-3; 4-Rethin Pranav bt Gaurav Sumukh 6-1, 6-1; Sehaj Singh bt 7-Kausshal Ravikumar: 6-1, 6-1; Shivaraj Chandan bt Vishal Vasudev 6-0, 6-1; 3-Jason Michael David bt Soma Suhas 6-2, 6-0; Rakshak Tarun bt Vishnu Balachander 6-0, 6-4; 2-Vivaan Gupta bt Bhavyanand Reddy 6-1, 6-0

Girls under-16 (pre-quarterfinals)

Sree Tanvi Dasari bt 1-Ridhi Choudhary 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Vanya Srivastav bt 8-Nidi Buvilla Sreenivasa: 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2; 3-Gagana Mohankumar bt Dharani Dhanyatha Sreenivasa 6-0, 6-3; 7-Kajal Ramisetty bt Lavanya Tiwari 6-2, 6-1; 6-Harshini Nagaraj bt Binitha Rakesha 6-1, 6-0. Sushmitha Ravi bt Disha Santhosh 1-6, 6-3, 6-1; 2-Siri Manjunath Patil bt Umam Ahmed 1-6, 6-3, 6-1; 4-Amodini Vijay Nayak bt Nayana Mahesh Malangi 6-2, 6-0.

–IANS

kh/

