Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

SRH tie score with DC to force 1st Super Over of season

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 66 while debutant Jagadeesha Suchith smashed 15 runs in six balls as the SunRisers Hyderabad tied scores with Delhi Capitals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday to force the first Super Over of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 159/4 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 53, Rishabh Pant 37; Siddharth Kaul 2/31) vs SunRisers Hyderabad 159/7 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 66 not out, Jonny Bairstow 38; Avesh Khan 3/34)

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/vd

Adv.
Previous articleGoogle Photos for Android rolling out new editing tools
Next articleAzam fastest to 2000 T20I runs, breaks Kohli's record
Adv.
Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates