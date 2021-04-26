SRH tie score with DC to force 1st Super Over of season

Adv.

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 66 while debutant Jagadeesha Suchith smashed 15 runs in six balls as the SunRisers Hyderabad tied scores with Delhi Capitals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday to force the first Super Over of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 159/4 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 53, Rishabh Pant 37; Siddharth Kaul 2/31) vs SunRisers Hyderabad 159/7 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 66 not out, Jonny Bairstow 38; Avesh Khan 3/34)

–IANS

