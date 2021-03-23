ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

SRH unveil big-ticket sponsors for IPL 2021

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions SunRisers Hyderabad announced a slew of sponsors for the fourteenth edition of the tournament on Tuesday. The 2021 IPL starts on April 9.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. leads the massive line-up as the title sponsor. The cement brand continues its association with the team from last year, along with Ralco Tyres as a principal sponsor. The franchise has added Kent RO as another principal sponsor to its portfolio.

Jio, TCL, Dream 11, Jai Raj Steel, Nerolac and Colgate have all been retained as sponsors for IPL Season 14, with their logos and branding set to be prominently displayed on the team’s match kits. Kotak Bank, Tyka, IB Cricket, Double Horse and Fancode have also continued their partnership with the franchise. Spektacom is a new addition to the list of partners.

“We are excited to have so many coveted brands on board for the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League. Last year has been extremely tough for all of us, business-wise and personally. However, with the incredible support of our invaluable sponsors and fans, we managed to beat the woes and come out strongly with a super successful season. We hope that our partnerships continue to grow from strength to strength and we come back even stronger this year,” said SRH CEO K. Shanmugam.

